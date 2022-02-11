Arizona softball run rules Southern Utah for second consecutive night, No. 2 Alabama up next

The second game of the Caitlin Lowe era went much like the first.

Arizona softball’s bats overwhelmed Southern Utah for a second consecutive night as the Wildcats won a 15-0 in a five inning run rule on Friday.

The victory moves Arizona to 2-0 ahead of a Saturday evening showdown against No. 2 Alabama.

Sophomore Devyn Netz made her first start of the season and the third of her career, striking out six and giving up two hits and one walk over three innings.

Netz made quick work of the top of the order in the first inning before the Wildcats exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the frame, sending 15 batters to the plate.

Blaise Biringer, a sophomore transfer from Ole Miss, began the scoring with a two-run double, followed by a two-run homer from Sharlize Palacios. Allie Skaggs rounded out the first inning scoring with a three-run homer. Skaggs and Palacios led Arizona with three RBI apiece.

Arizona added two more runs in the second inning and one run in each the third and fourth innings.

15 Wildcats made plate appearances Friday, including Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, who went 2-2 off the bench.

Lowe put in freshman Madi Elish to start the fourth inning, and the freshman from Crown Point, Indiana delivered two scoreless frames, allowing two hits while striking out none. Five of Elish’s six outs were groundouts.

Arizona now turns its attention to the Crimson Tide, who opened the season earlier Friday with an 11-0, five inning victory over SUU. Unlike Arizona, Alabama plays a double-header Saturday, first taking on Oregon State 3:30 p.m. MST.

First pitch for Arizona-Alabama is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MST. The game will be streamed here.