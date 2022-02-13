Arizona softball blanks New Mexico to wrap up opening weekend

After a humbling loss on Saturday night, the Arizona Wildcats got back in the win column with a 1-0 victory over New Mexico in the final game of the Candrea Classic on Sunday afternoon at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium.

The ninth-ranked UA (3-1) got its lone run in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Sharlize Palacios that scored Sophia Carroll after she led off the inning with a single and went to third on a Jasmine Perezchica single with 1 out. The Wildcats finished with five hits, two by Blaise Biringer.

The one run was all pitcher Hannah Bowen needed. The senior went the distance, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings to improve to 2-1.

Bowen took the loss in Saturday’s 11-0, 5-inning setback to No. 2 Alabama.

The UA is back in action Friday when it hosts the Hillenbrand Invitational. The Wildcats will play UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State on Friday, Loyola Marymount and Kentucky on Saturday and Long Beach again on Sunday.