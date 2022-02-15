Arizona softball still all over the map in the polls

Arizona softball won big against an overmatched Southern Utah, was dominated by Alabama, and squeaked by New Mexico. It left the pollsters just as unsure about where the Wildcats stand as ever.

With three of the four polls reporting Tuesday morning, Arizona stands at No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA poll*, No. 10 in Softball America’s poll, and No. 16 according to D1 Softball. The ESPN/USA Softball has not reported its rankings yet.

The NFCA did not drop Arizona after its opening weekend, while Softball America dropped them three spots and D1 softball dropped them one.

Arizona is still one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in all three polls. UCLA (4-1) is ranked third by the NFCA and Softball America and fourth by D1 Softball. Washington (5-0) is sixth according to both the NFCA and D1 Softball and seventh in the SA poll. Oregon (5-0) came in at No. 12 according to the coaches and SA while landing at No. 11 in D1 Softball’s rankings. ASU (3-2) is No. 23 in the NFCA and Softball America polls and No. 22 according to D1 Softball.

*We use the NFCA poll as our official poll at Arizona Desert Swarm.