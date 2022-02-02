2023 RHP/OF Brooke Mannon commits to Arizona softball

Arizona softball has been the home away from home for Southern California players for decades. First-year head coach Caitlin Lowe is still busy in the traditional recruiting grounds, but she’s also keeping her eye on the rest of the country. That yielded success on Tuesday evening when Ohio right-handed pitcher Brooke Mannon announce.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my softball career at the University of Arizona! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way especially my coaches, teammates, and family. No one is in this alone and I couldn’t have done it without you all! Go Cats!! pic.twitter.com/To9mZot8RK — Brooke Mannon (@brooke_mannon) February 2, 2022

Mannon is a junior at West Jefferson High School in West Jefferson, a suburb about 20 miles outside of Columbus, Ohio. As a sophomore last season, she led the Roughriders to the district title game before falling to six-time district champion Cardington in a 2-1 game.

“That pitcher (Brooke Mannon) is a stud,” Cardington head coach Tod Brininger told the Morrow County Sentinel. “She’s the best we’ve seen all year.”

“All year” was 22 games long for Mannon. The sophomore started 22 times, pitching a complete game each time for a total of 151.1 innings. She went 14-8 with five shutouts.

The right-hander had an ERA of 1.434 and a 0.780 WHIP. She struck out 241 and walked 24.

As a hitter, Mannon appeared in 23 games. Her .451 batting average included 20 extra-base hits, four of them leaving the yard. She had 16 RBI and scored 30 runs on 37 hits.

It was enough to earn all-conference honors in her first season playing in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division.

The 5-foot-11 pitcher is also listed as an outfielder by her travel team, Ohio Hawks National Harbold. In the fall, she struck out 162 in 88.1 IP.

I had a great fall season! Thank you to all the coaches that came out to watch me and my team! Also thank you to my parents and my coaches, none of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for you guys! @HawksHarbold16u pic.twitter.com/Eh31DaJYTn — Brooke Mannon (@brooke_mannon) November 30, 2021

Mannon keeps her Twitter updated with her sports achievements and goals, including the introduction of a new windup and its effect on her MPH.

Second week of a new wind up and now this MPH is just a thing! @HawksHarbold16u pic.twitter.com/8YFq0fbXsU — Brooke Mannon (@brooke_mannon) December 19, 2021

According to her Twitter profile, Mannon is a multisport athlete who plays soccer and basketball, as well. She becomes the third commit to Lowe’s first class of 2023, joining LHP

Ryan Maddox and MIF/OF Regan Shockey.