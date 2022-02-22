Arizona softball moves up in NFCA, USA Softball polls despite loss to Kentucky

The two major polls have Arizona softball ranked in the Top 10 despite the Wildcats’ loss to Kentucky last weekend. After week two, Arizona moved up one spot in the USA Today/NFCA poll to No. 8 and one spot in the ESPN/USA Softball poll to No. 10.

Part of the reason for Arizona’s rise in the polls comes down to a terrible weekend by Texas and a difficult weekend for Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls were ranked No. 7 in both polls last week but went 2-3 against a tough field in Clearwater, Fla. The Longhorns were ranked 10th last week by USA Softball but went 0-5 to plummet to No. 24. They dropped from No. 11 to No. 23 in the NFCA poll.

The Wildcats are still ranked No. 16 by D1 Softball. They dropped from No. 10 to No. 13 in Softball America’s rankings.

Including Arizona, there are still five Pac-12 teams ranked in all four polls. Washington is ranked No. 5 in all four polls. UCLA dropped after losses to Northwestern and Florida State. The Bruins are now sixth in all four polls. Oregon comes in at No. 9 (NFCA), No. 11 (USA Softball, SA), and No. 12 (D1). Arizona State sits at No. 22 (NFCA, USA Softball), No. 23 (D1), and No. 25 (SA).

Stanford is receiving votes in both the NFCA and USA Softball polls. Oregon State is also receiving votes in the USA Softball poll.