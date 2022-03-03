Arizona softball run-rules North Dakota to open weekend

The Arizona Wildcats needed just over an hour to make quick work of North Dakota on Thursday afternoon, beating the Fighting Hawks 8-0 in five innings at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The UA (11-4) scored four times in the bottom of the second, with Carlie Scupin and Janelle Meono getting RBI singles around a 2-run double from Peanut Martinez. Sophia Carroll made it 6-0 in the third with a 2-run double, then Scupin led off the fifth with a solo home run, her seventh homer of the season.

The game ended on a wild pitch, scoring Paige Dimler from 3rd base.

Carroll, Martinez and Scupin each had two hits for Arizona, which is now 8-2 at home.

Freshman Madi Elish improved to 2-1 with five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

Arizona hosts the Wildcat Invitational Friday through Sunday, facing Iowa State on Friday, Boise State and Texas State on Saturday and finishing up against Loyola-Chicago on Sunday.