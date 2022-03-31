Arizona softball reschedules postponed doubleheader with UTEP

Arizona and UTEP have rescheduled a doubleheader that was postponed earlier this month, giving the Wildcats a couple extra games to work out their offensive issues.

The UA will host the Miners at Hillenbrand Stadium on Tuesday, April 19, with the games scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. PT. The teams were originally set to play March 8 in Tucson, but the games were called off that day due to UTEP not having enough available players.

COVID-19 was not the reason, both schools have said.

Arizona was 15-4 at that point in the season, with Pac-12 play a little less than two weeks away. The Wildcats are now 19-10 overall and 0-6 in the Pac-12, having been swept in back-to-back conference series by No. 4 UCLA and No. 20 ASU.

The UA has been no-hit twice in Pac-12 play, and its 6-game losing streak is tied for the longest in school history from April 2018. Things don’t get easier for Arizona, which visits No. 11 Washington this weekend.

The games against UTEP (12-20) will come in between series against Oregon (April 14-16) and at Utah (April 22-24). Arizona also has nonconference doubleheaders scheduled April 27 at New Mexico State and April 30 vs. Fresno State.