Arizona softball run-rules Loyola Chicago to sweep home tournament

Fourth weekend’s the charm?

Arizona swept through the field at the Wildcat Invitational, finishing things off with an 11-0, 5-inning run against Loyola Chicago on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium. It was the first weekend the Wildcats (15-4) did not drop a game.

The UA (15-4) won its five games over the weekend by a combined score of 46-17, winning two by mercy rule and topping the 10-run mark on three occasions.

Sunday saw the Wildcats smack 12 hits including a solo home run by Paige Dimler to get the scoring going in the bottom of the second. They blow things open with a 7-run third, then added three more in the fourth.

Four UA players had two hits while Carlie Scupin drove in three runs. For the weekend Scupin was 9 for 18 with two homers and 12 RBI.

Devyn Netz tossed a one-hitter to improve to 6-0, allowing two walks with four strikeouts.

Arizona is home for one more weekend of nonconference play before getting into Pac-12 competition. The Wildcats host UTEP for a doubleheader on Tuesday before welcoming Marist, UNLV and Yale for the Bear Down Fiesta next weekend.