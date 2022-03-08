Arizona softball doubleheader against UTEP postponed

When postponements are announced in today’s sporting world, the reason is usually COVID-19. That’s not the case for the softball doubleheader between Arizona and UTEP that was scheduled for Mar. 8, but the schools haven’t released what the reason is.

The Wildcats were set to play the midweek doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. MST on Tuesday but announced that the games would not be played due to reasons unrelated to COVID-19 within the UTEP program. Arizona’s press release stated that the two programs hope to reschedule the games for a later time.

Arizona comes into the week with a 15-4 record after sweeping the Wildcat Invitational last weekend. The team had two one-run wins and two run-rule victories over a field that consisted of Iowa State, Boise State, Texas State, and Loyola Chicago.

The Wildcats will next play on Friday, Mar. 11 when they kick off the Bear Down Fiesta. The team will host Yale, UNLV, and Marist in their last tuneup before Pac-12 play starts.

The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA poll, No. 14 in the Softball America poll, No. 16 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll, and No. 20 in the D1 Softball poll. Arizona is No. 19 in the RPI. The team’s first Pac-12 opponent will be UCLA, which is ranked fifth in all four polls.