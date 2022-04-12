Arizona softball holds onto NFCA ranking, drops out of USA Softball poll

Two more losses and a 2-10 record in Pac-12 play finally dropped Arizona softball out of the ESPN/USA Softball poll this week. The Wildcats maintain ranked status in the USA Today/NFCA poll, but just barely, holding on at No. 25.

The Wildcats went to Corvallis last weekend and were only able to salvage one win in the series. It not only has them unranked in three of the four polls, but the Wildcats are also sitting at No. 37 in RPI now. That puts them squarely on the bubble for getting a spot in NCAA regionals next month.

Arizona hosts Oregon this week, meaning that the slide could continue. The Ducks are No. 16 in RPI. In the polls, they are No. 17 according to both the NFCA and USA Softball.

The Pac-12 has six teams in the NFCA poll: No. 5 UCLA, No. 11 Washington, No. 13 ASU, No. 17 Oregon, No. 24 Stanford, and No. 25 Arizona. Oregon State sits first among the “others receiving votes” but is 40 points behind Arizona for that final spot in the Top 25.

There are also six teams from the Pac-12 ranked by USA Softball: No. 5 UCLA, ASU is tied with Duke for No. 10, No. 15 Washington, No. 17 Oregon, No. 21 Oregon State, and No. 24 Stanford. Arizona is receiving votes in this poll but is third on the list of those on the outside looking in. The Wildcats are garnering just 12 points, 20 behind No. 25 Notre Dame.