Arizona softball sweeps UTEP in two run-rule victories

An early afternoon doubleheader against Texas El Paso was just what Arizona softball needed to get the bats going. The Wildcats hit seven home runs across both games to walk away with a 9-0 victory in the first game and a 10-2 victory in the second. It wasn’t exactly what head coach Caitlin Lowe wanted to see, though.

“Honestly, I thought we showed up a little bit flat energy-wise and they figured out a way to get the job done,” Lowe said.

Second base Allie Skaggs hit three home runs in the late game to tie a program record.

“I’ve been working on letting go of my other hand and I finally did that today and I guess it worked great,” Skaggs said. “I feel like I was seeing it.”

Skaggs wasn’t the only one hitting the ball out of the park. Paige Dimler had a solo shot in the opening game, while Sharlize Palacios, Sophia Carroll, and Peanut Martinez joined Skaggs with homers in the second game.

Senior Hanah Bowen and sophomore Jessie Fontes combined for a five-inning one-hitter in the opening game. Bowen pitched four innings striking out six and walking two. Fontes pitched the final inning striking out two and giving up no hits on 13 pitches.

Devyn Netz started the second game and gave up three hits and two runs, one of them unearned. She walked two and struck out five. She was relieved by Madi Elish who gave up a single hit and struck out one in the final inning.

The Wildcats will travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah next. The three-game series starts on Friday. They hope this sets them on the right path to face a Utes team that gave league-leading ASU a tough time in two of their three games last weekend.

“I think having the momentum on our side is good and being able to see more live pitching is gonna help us,” Palacios said. “The more we can see it the better.”