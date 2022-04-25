Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs wins Pac-12 Player of the Week after historic week

It took a truly historic week for an Arizona softball player to finally get a weekly award this year. Allie Skaggs got off on the right foot on April 19 by tying an Arizona record with three home runs in a game. It was just part of the reason the sophomore was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for week 11.

In addition to her big day against UTEP, Skaggs was crucial in the Wildcats’ three-game series at Utah where she scored five runs. She went 3-for-8 and walked three times in Arizona’s 2-1 series win over the Utes. Two of those hits were home runs in the series-winning game on Sunday when she accounted for five RBI in her team’s 6-5 victory.

Skaggs has been one of Arizona’s most reliable hitters this season. Her .375 batting average is third on the team while her .473 on-base percentage leads the club. She has a slugging percentage of .808, which is first among regular players and fourth in the Pac-12. Only Amber Toven has higher slugging numbers, but she has just 14 at-bats. Even Toven’s small sample size can’t best Skaggs’ team-high 1.281 OPS.

Her numbers have held up relatively well as she moved into conference play. Her 1.022 OPS puts Skaggs second behind Sharlize Palacios and she leads the team with nine walks in conference play.

Those numbers are good enough to make noise in the Pac-12 standings, as well. Skaggs is tied with fellow Wildcat Carlie Scupin for second in the home-run race with 16. They trail Washington senior Baylee Klingler who has 19.

Skaggs has produced in every way, ranking in the top 15 in the Pac-12 in almost every hitting statistic: home runs (T-2nd), slugging percentage (4th), RBI (6th), runs (T-7th), on-base percentage (8th), walks (9th), batting average (14th), and hits (T-15th).

She and her team return to the field in Las Cruces, NM on Wednesday to face New Mexico State in a doubleheader, then they come home for a doubleheader against Fresno State on Saturday.