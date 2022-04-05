How Arizona softball stands in the rankings and RPI

Arizona softball has fallen out of the two rankings systems published by D1 Softball and Softball America. However, in both traditional polls, the Wildcats maintain a spot in the Top 25 after going 1-2 against Washington last weekend.

Top 25 and ready for more #BearDown pic.twitter.com/hmFnVdBOG6 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 5, 2022

Arizona is ranked No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA poll. The team is ranked No. 24 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

The Wildcats played three close games against a Huskies team that has its own struggles with pitching. Washington came into the series 1-5 in Pac-12 play while Arizona was 0-6. Both teams were able to score runs, but they struggled to hold leads. The Huskies walked away winning two of three, but neither team dominated.

Arizona now goes on the road to face an Oregon State team that finds itself in third in the Pac-12 standings at 5-4 in league play. The Beavers ranked in two of the four rankings systems. The USA Softball voters have the Beavs at No. 22 while D1 Softball placed them at No. 23 last week and has not released the updated rankings.

Angst about whether the Wildcats will qualify for the postseason is already stirring. The RPI is what matters for that. Arizona is currently No. 34 in RPI. The Wildcats’ upcoming opponent sits at No. 29.

The Wildcats are currently at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings with a 1-8 record in conference play.