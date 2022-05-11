Four from Arizona softball named to All-Pac-12 teams

The Pac-12 released the softball all-conference teams on Wednesday afternoon. Arizona softball’s Sharlize Palacios, Allie Skaggs, Jasmine Perezchica, and Paige Dimler were all named to one of the teams.

Palacios was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and the All-Defensive team. She started out the season strong before having a brief drop of production heading into Pac-12 play. She bounced back, raising her batting average to .333 from a low of .197 after the ASU series by safely reaching base in 21 straight games. That streak stretches back to the first game of the Washington series on April 1.

Palacios also hit 16 home runs and is tied with teammate Skaggs for second in the league with 54 RBI. She has accounted for 46 hits and 42 runs heading into the final series of the regular season. She leads the Wildcats with 30 walks this season.

Skaggs was named to the All-Pac-12 second team. She is second in the league in home runs with 21 and is 11th in the Pac-12 with a .377 batting average. She leads Arizona and is ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .462 and is the top Wildcat in OPS at 1.298.

In addition to being tied with Palacios for second in the league with 54 RBI, Skaggs has also contributed 55 hits and 43 runs so far this season. She is second behind Palacios for the team lead in walks with 23.

Perezchica took over the leadoff spot for much of the season after the injury to last year’s Pac-12 batting champion, Janelle Meoño. It earned her third team All-Pac-12 honors. The left fielder is fifth in the league with a .406 batting average.

Dimler landed on the All-Freshman team. She has spent much of the season as the designated player, but she has taken over as the starting right fielder in the latter part of the season. Her 10 home runs make her one of four Wildcats with double-digit home runs this season. Her 1.067 OPS is fifth on the team among those who play regularly and sixth overall. She is also sixth in batting average at .316.