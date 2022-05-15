Final NCAA softball tourney projections have Arizona squeaking in

Arizona didn’t do itself any favors during the final weekend of the regular season, losing two out of three to Stanford at home. But maybe that win on Friday was just enough to keep its NCAA Tournament streak alive.

D1Softball.com has the UA in its final projected field for the 2022 tourney, which will be formally announced Sunday at 4 p.m. PT. The Wildcats (33-20) are expected to be one of the final at-large selections, and by getting in would make it 35 consecutive NCAA appearances dating back to 1987.

The Wildcats are projected to be the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville, Fla. regional hosted by No. 15 overall seed Florida, and open against UCF.

Arizona holds an RPI of 42, one spot better than Boise State (40-10), which is projected to be one of the first four teams out of the field. The Wildcats beat the Broncos—who have won 12 in a row but finished second in the Mountain West Conference, which like the Pac-12 doesn’t have a conference tournament—5-4 at Hillenbrand Stadium on March 5, their only Top-50 RPI victory that wasn’t against a Pac-12 foe.