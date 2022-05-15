Arizona softball selected for 35th straight NCAA tournament appearance

After losing the final regular-season game of her career at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium, fifth-year senior Hanah Bowen wasn’t sure if Arizona softball had done enough to get into the tournament.

“I’m not sure yet, but I’m excited to see where we’ll be,” Bowen said.

She, her teammates, and her coaches have to be really excited tonight. They landed in the tournament for their 35th straight year despite finishing tied for last place in the Pac-12 with an 8-16 conference record.

The Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Missouri to face Illinois (34-20, 15-7 Big Ten) in their first game on Fri., May 20 at 1:30 p.m. MST. No. 15 national seed Missouri (36-20, 12-11 SEC) will face Missouri State (27-18, 18-7 MVC) to start off. The winner of the regional will face the winner of second-seeded Florida State’s regional.

Arizona finished the season 33-20, meaning that all four teams in the regional have at least 18 losses. The three major-conference teams all have 20, although the Wildcats are the only one of the four with a losing conference record.