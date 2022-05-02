Allie Skaggs, Paige Dimler win weekly Pac-12 softball honors

Arizona didn’t win a single weekly Pac-12 softball award through the first ten weeks of the season. The Wildcats now have the Pac-12 Player of the Week for the second straight week and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the first time this season as the league announced that Allie Skaggs and Paige Dimler were this week’s honorees.

For Skaggs, it’s both the second Pac-12 Player of the Week honor in a row and the second of her career. The sophomore second base is on a tear lately. For the second time in two weeks, she had a five-RBI game, knocking in a total of nine runs over four games. Her 50 RBI tie her for fourth in the league with teammate Carlie Scupin.

Skaggs went 6-for-15 at the plate in four games against New Mexico State and Fresno State, giving her a .400 average for the week and a .378 average overall. She hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to push her total to 19 home runs this season. That puts her one behind Washington’s Baylee Klingler for the league lead.

Dimler has split her time between designated player and outfield in her freshman season, but has primarily been playing right field lately. The freshman earned her first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week designation by hitting .563 over four games. She is hitting .349 overall.

Dimler went 9-for-16 at the plate with four home runs. The home runs pushed her total to 10 this season, making her the fourth Wildcat with double-digit home runs. She also had eight RBI and scored five runs.

The Wildcats return to conference play for the final two weeks of the regular season. They kick off the home stretch with a road series at California beginning at 3 p.m. MST/PDT. The games will be streamed only.