Arizona softball vs. Mississippi State: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! NCAA Tournament style!

The Arizona Wildcats (36-20) hope to keep their unexpected postseason run alive when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (37-25) in Game 1 of the Super Regionals.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 Time: 9 a.m. PT (approx.)

9 a.m. PT (approx.) Location: Nusz Park; Starkville, Miss.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?

Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on ESPNU.

How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?

The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?

Pregame coverage: