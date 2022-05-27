Arizona softball vs. Mississippi State: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day! NCAA Tournament style!
The Arizona Wildcats (36-20) hope to keep their unexpected postseason run alive when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (37-25) in Game 1 of the Super Regionals.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:
- Date: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Time: 9 a.m. PT (approx.)
- Location: Nusz Park; Starkville, Miss.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?
Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on ESPNU.
How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?
The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?
Pregame coverage:
