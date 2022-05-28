Arizona softball vs. Mississippi State: Start time, TV channel, radio, how to watch Game 2 online

It’s game day! NCAA Tournament style!
The Arizona Wildcats (37-20) are one win away from yet another trip to the Women’s College Series, needing to beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs (37-26) in Game 2 of the Super Regionals.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m. PT (approx.)
- Location: Nusz Park; Starkville, Miss.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?
Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on ESPNU.
How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?
The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and editor Kim Doss (@kimdoss71).
