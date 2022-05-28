Arizona softball vs. Mississippi State: Start time, TV channel, radio, how to watch Game 2 online

It’s game day! NCAA Tournament style!

The Arizona Wildcats (37-20) are one win away from yet another trip to the Women’s College Series, needing to beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs (37-26) in Game 2 of the Super Regionals.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. PT (approx.)

11 a.m. PT (approx.) Location: Nusz Park; Starkville, Miss.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?

Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on ESPNU.

How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?

The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?

Pregame coverage: