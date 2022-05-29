NCAA Softball: Help our reporter head to OKC to cover Arizona’s improbable run

When Arizona was 0-8 to start Pac-12 play, the chances of the Wildcats making a 25th trip to the Women’s College World Series weren’t even considered. Heck, for a while there it was looking like the UA would fail to make the NCAA Softball Tournament for the first time since 1986.

Then the greatest college softball program ever flipped a switch and dominated its opponents in the regionals and Super Regionals, and now the Wildcats are headed back to Oklahoma City. Not bad for a team that, at 33-20 following the regular season, may have been the last team to get into the field and possibly got a bid thanks to its great legacy.

