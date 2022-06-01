NCAA Softball: Arizona’s Allie Skaggs named 2nd team NFCA All-American

When the Pac-12 coaches voted for the top players in the Pac-12, they thought Arizona sophomore Allie Skaggs was among the second tier of players in the league, naming her second-team All-Pac-12. The national coaches had a different view. The NFCA voters placed Skaggs on the West All-Region first team almost two weeks ago. They have now placed her on the All-America second team.

Skaggs ended the regular season tied with Washington senior Baylee Klingler for the most home runs in the league. With Klingler’s team eliminated during regionals, Skaggs has the opportunity to overtake her in the final standings if she hits one more home run during the Women’s College World Series. Both infielders currently sit at 24 home runs on the season.

Skaggs is in the top 10 in the Pac-12 in most offensive categories. In addition to being tied for first in home runs, she is fourth in RBI (58), fourth in slugging percentage (.818), fifth in runs scored (47), sixth in hits (63), seventh in walks (27), and ninth in on-base percentage (.460).

On the national stage, she is tied for fourth in home runs (24), seventh in home runs per game (.41), tied for 19th in RBI (58), and 22nd in slugging percentage (.818).

Skaggs’ offensive output helped her team put together an improbable run to the Women’s College World Series. She and her team will face the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in the opening round of the WCWS on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. MST/PDT. The game will be aired on ESPN.