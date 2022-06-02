Arizona softball vs. Oklahoma State: Start time, TV channel, radio, how to watch the opening game of the Women’s College World Series online

It’s game day! Women’s College World Series style!

The Arizona Wildcats (38-20) have made it to the Women’s College World Series for the 25th time in the NCAA era and the 28th time in history. They will start things off against the seventh-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls (46-12).

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-Oklahoma State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Time: 6:30 p.m. MST

6:30 p.m. MST Location: OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oklahoma State on?

Arizona-Oklahoma State will be televised on ESPN.

How can I watch Arizona-Oklahoma State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oklahoma State can be viewed at Watch ESPN.

How can I follow Arizona-Oklahoma State?

