Arizona catcher Sharlize Palacios helps Team USA win 2022 Canada Cup

The college softball season has been over for just weeks, but Arizona catcher Sharlize Palacios is already on the field again. Palacios helped Team USA win the 2022 Canada Cup International Softball Championship last weekend.

The tournament ran from June 20 through June 26 after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. National teams from Canada, the U.S., Australia, Mexico, Netherlands, Chinese-Taipei, Czech Republic, Philippines, and the Republic of Korea participated in addition to the Australian development team, TC Colorado, and the Calahoo Erins.

The U.S. went 6-2 over the week-long tournament. Both of its losses came to TC Colorado. The two teams met again in the tournament finals where Team USA got its revenge with a 5-1 victory. The U.S. national team went 1-2 against the U.S. club team, but the one win was in the most important game.

In its other five games, the Americans dominated all opponents. They won the five contests by a combined score of 62-4. Other than TC Colorado, no one scored more than two runs against Team USA and three games were shutouts.

Palacios was the starting designated player for Team USA.