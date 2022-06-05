NCAA Softball: Arizona vs Texas game thread for the Women’s College World Series

The Arizona Wildcats and Texas Longhorns are both trying to keep their softball lives going in Oklahoma City. Can they do it? Let’s talk about it!

Arizona Wildcats (39-21, 8-16 Pac-12) @ Texas Longhorns (44-20-1, 12-6 Big 12)

When and where: The game will be played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Field in Oklahoma City, Okla. It is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. MST.

TV: The game will air on ESPN2.

Streaming: The game will stream on Watch ESPN.

How they got here: This will be Arizona’s second straight game against an unseeded opponent. The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in the postseason against a slate that included only two national seeds—No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 15 Missouri.

Texas felt slighted by being left off the list of national seeds. The Longhorns have done their best to show the selection committee that they made a mistake. They first knocked out Washington, the No. 13 seed. Then, they went to fourth-seeded Arkansas and dismissed the Razorbacks. They followed that up by dropping fifth-seeded UCLA into the losers’ bracket in their first game in Oklahoma City.