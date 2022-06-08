Arizona softball to play in 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational

Arizona softball proved doubters wrong by reaching the Women’s College World Series this spring.

The Wildcats won’t have to wait long next season to prove that their postseason success was no fluke.

Arizona was named one of 16 participants for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, which runs Feb. 16-19 2023 in Clearwater, Florida. Arizona joins Oklahoma State and UCLA as one of three WCWS teams to compete in the event. Mississippi State, who Arizona defeated in the Super Regionals, will also be there.

Other teams in the invitational include Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas A&M, UCF, South Florida and Virginia Tech.

Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State and Virginia Tech were all national seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

This will be Arizona’s first time playing in the TaxAct ClearWater Invitational. The Wildcats usually opt to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral, California.

The invitational will mark Arizona second non-conference trip to Florida in three seasons. In 2021, the Wildcats traveled to the Sunshine State to play South Florida, UCF, Florida A&M and Florida State.

Arizona is entering year 2 under head coach Caitlin Lowe. The Wildcats should return most of their key contributors on offense and on the mound with the exception of outgoing senior Hanah Bowen.

Arizona went 39-22 in 2022, reaching the WCWS for the third straight season.