Former Arizona softball star Dejah Mulipola wins gold with Team USA at World Games

The women of Arizona continue to reap medals on the international stage this summer. Several current and former Wildcats have gathered medals in women’s basketball already and one future Wildcat is well on her way to claiming another on the hardwood. Softball made sure it wouldn’t be forgotten on Wednesday when Dejah Mulipola and Team USA defeated Japan 3-2 in the World Games in Birmingham, Ala.

Mulipola appeared in all five games for Team USA. She had eight hits in 13 at-bats for a .615 batting average and ended with a .682 slugging percentage. She was responsible for five RBI and four runs scored.

The top-ranked Americans took a 3-0 lead over the Japanese team, but the No. 2 team in the world fought back. It just wasn’t quite enough, as Team USA held their opponent off to take the one-run victory. It was revenge for the defeat Team Japan handed the Americans at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Team USA did not lose a game on its way to the gold medal. Team Japan had not lost until it dropped the gold medal game.