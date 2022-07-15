Arizona softball picks up former Texas A&M commit Kaiah Altmeyer

Former ASU softball coach Trisha Ford did Arizona softball a favor in a roundabout way. When Ford took the head coaching position at Texas A&M, one commit had second thoughts about becoming an Aggie. Kaiah Altmeyer decided she would rather be a Wildcat.

Altmeyer’s social media accounts are private, but she has changed her profile picture on Instagram to a photo of her in an Arizona uniform.

She will join Arizona this fall, giving the Wildcats 15 players on the roster. The San Diego native played high school ball at Patrick Henry High School and travel ball for the Firecrackers and the San Diego Power Surge.

The left-handed hitter’s primary position is shortstop, giving the Wildcats yet another option in the infield. Currently, the roster includes returning starter Sophia Carroll, returning designated player/infielder Blaise Biringer, and incoming freshmen infielders Logan Cole and Tayler Biehl who can play the position.

Altmeyer hit .581 in 13 games as a senior. She had 25 hits and 10 RBI while also scoring 22 runs. She had an on-base percentage of .667 and a 1.527 OPS. She stole 11 bases in her final year of high school.