Arizona softball secures commitment from 2023 lefthanded pitcher Aissa Silva

Pitching has been the question around Arizona this offseason. After a year when the pitching staff didn’t reach its full potential until the postseason, the main topic of conversation for the Wildcat faithful is what happens in the circle in the coming years. Aissa Silva provided one answer to that question on Thursday.

The 2023 lefty from Elk Grove (CA) High School announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram, writing, “Being a wildcat has always been my dream since I was a little girl and that little girl gets to grow up and live her dream now!”

Silva joins fellow LHP Ryan Maddox and OF/RHP Brooke Mannon to give Arizona three pitchers in the 2023 class. While Silva also plays outfield and first base, her primary contribution at Elk Grove has been in the circle.

Arizona has to wait, though. The trio will not sign until November and they won’t take the field for the Wildcats until the spring of 2024. In the meantime, Arizona has three pitchers set to go in the spring of 2023. Head coach Caitlin Lowe and pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney just added freshman Sydney Somerndike and Princeton transfer Ali Blanchard to go along with junior Devyn Netz in the circle next season.

In her three years at Elk Grove High, Silva has amassed a 0.56 ERA in 310.2 innings pitched. Last season, her ERA was 0.54 in 167.1 IP. She has a career record of 35-9 and has struck out 552 batters, including a school record 320 last season.

With 18 K’s today Aissa Silva broke the the single season strikeout record with 282 K’s and counting. The previous record was 269 K’s held by Shelby Wisdom set in 2010. @Aissa2023 pic.twitter.com/9ICiSZfP1t — Elk Grove High Softball (@softball_elk) May 10, 2022

Her stellar junior season earned Silva the Sacramento Bee’s MVP honor for the 2021-22 season. She was also named the 2022 NorCal Softball Pitcher of the Year by SportsStars Magazine.

Silva plays travel ball for the So Cal Athletics 18U team coached by Bruce Richardson.