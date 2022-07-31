Checking in with Arizona softball recruits on the travel ball circuit

The end of July is a busy time in travel ball. High school softball players from across the country are winding up their final weeks of competition. Future Wildcats from the 2022 and 2023 classes were involved in tournaments and all-star games across the country. How did they do?

Premier Girls Fastpitch 2022 All-American Game

On Saturday, the PGF held both its futures game for players who just wrapped up their sophomore and junior seasons of high school as well as its all-star game for players who just graduated. Arizona had three incoming freshmen participating for the West team in the 2022 PGF All-American Game.

Future Wildcats Dakota Kennedy, Tayler Biehl, and Logan Cole all played for a dominant West side that used strong bats and shaky East defense to win 12-2. The trio saw one pitcher that they will see again for at least one season in the Pac-12, going up against future UCLA Bruin Taylor Tinsley with some success.

Cole reached on an error in the top of the second. She was followed by future teammate Biehl, who gave the West the go-ahead run with an RBI fielder’s choice. It put the West up 2-1, and the team never looked back.

There was Arizona representation in the East dugout, as well. Former Wildcats Lovieanne Jung and Nicole Giordano Stoll were on the coaching staff.

PGF Nationals 18U Premier

Newest Arizona commit Aissa Silva had a great showing with So Cal Athletics - Richardson. The lefty pitcher told Extra Inning Softball that she took her official visit to Arizona the week before going to PGF Nationals and was offered a scholarship at that time. It didn’t take her long to jump at the offer.

With pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney by her side, she Face Timed with head coach Caitlin Lowe and assistant coach Lauren Lappin from the PGF tournament to tell them she would be committing to Arizona.

Silva said that a big reason that she wanted to go be a Wildcat was the fans. She is excited to play in front of people who have supported the program for decades and aren’t just “new fans.”

On the field, Silva pitched two one-run shutouts for her team. The second of the pair was a 10-inning affair. Her teammates were definitely impressed.

Aissa will be UofAs best of the incoming arms in both 22 & 23 — Avery Motroni 2025 (@averymotroni14) July 31, 2022

The Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series

Arizona had two future players competing for OC Batbusters - Stith in Indianapolis this weekend. Pitcher Ryan Maddox and infielder Regan Shockey play for the program that has produced countless Wildcats in the past. They earned the right to play in the championship series on Sunday.

Shockey was crucial in helping them get there. When the team fell into the loser’s bracket, they had to face off against the No. 1 Athletics Mercado - Smith. Shockey went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored three runs in the Batbusters’ 10-9 victory.

The team faced No. 5 Texas Bombers Gold - Smith, emerging with a 9-7 victory in game one of the championship series. The Batbusters sealed the deal with a victory in game two.

Fellow P/UTIL Brooke Mannon and her Ohio Hawks National 16U - Harbold were also in Indiana this week. The 16U team played up a division, finishing sixth in the tier two 18U division.

Mannon struck out 15 in a regional win on July 26, helping set them on their way to the Elite Eight finish.