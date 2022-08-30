Arizona alumnae end Athletes Unlimited Softball season on top

This summer’s Athletes Unlimited softball seasons were an advertisement for the greatness of Arizona softball. Former Wildcats ace Danielle O’Toole took the championship in the AUX competition earlier in the summer before retiring with great fanfare after the regular AU season. She wasn’t the only top finisher in the league who hales from Arizona, either.

On Sunday, the league wrapped up the season with not one but two former Wildcats at the top of the standings. Former catcher Dejah Mulipola ended this year as the champion while former pitcher Alyssa Denham came in second.

Denham entered the final round leading the competition, sitting 184 points ahead of Mulipola. The former catcher overcame her former battery mate to take the top spot by just 62 points. Mulipola became the third champion of regular-season Athletes Unlimited Softball and the first position player to take the crown.

Mulipola led the league in batting average (.432), on-base percentage (.569), slugging percentage (1.182), home runs (9), and RBIs (19) over the five-week, 15-game season.

O’Toole ended 11th in her final season of professional softball, just two points outside the top 10.