Former Arizona catcher Chelsea Goodacre announces retirement from pro softball

After seven years of professional softball that has taken her around the world, former All-American Arizona catcher Chelsea Goodacre has announced her retirement. Goodacre has played for the USSSA Pride since 2015.

Goodacre played for the Wildcats from 2012 through 2015. She was honored as an NFCA Second-Team All-American her senior year after leading NCAA softball with 86 RBI.

Goodacre joined the USSSA Pride, which played in the National Pro Fastpitch league at the time, after her college career was over in 2015. She has been with the team since, through its time as an independent into this year’s inaugural season of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. She also played overseas in Japan for Toyota Shokki.

In 2017, Goodacre was the NPF Rawling Gold Glove Winner. She also was named All NPF in both 2017 and 2019.

Goodacre was invited to Team USA trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but declined the invitation.

At Arizona, Goodacre hit .319 for her career. She had 71 home runs over the four years, including double-digit home runs in her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. She also accounted for 240 RBI.

Her final game with the USSSA Pride will begin at 4:30 p.m. MST on Aug. 6.