Arizona softball announces 2022 fall ball schedule

After an offseason full of comings and goings, fans will finally get to see the 2022-23 Arizona softball team take the field. The Wildcats announced their fall ball schedule which features seven games against Arizona junior colleges in late October and early November at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona will kick off the fall season against Pima Community College on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. MST. After that, the Wildcats take a week off before playing a doubleheader against South Mountain and Central Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 27 beginning at 4:30 p.m. MST.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Arizona will start another doubleheader by facing Phoenix College at 4:30 p.m. MST. It will be an opportunity for transfers Brianna Hardy and Ali Ashner to face their former squad.

The pitcher and outfielder joined the Wildcats after helping the Bears win a second straight NJCAA Division II title last season. Hardy was crowned the NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year, while Ashner was honored as the NJCAA DII Player of the Year.

The nightcap on Nov. 4 will feature Arizona hosting Eastern Arizona at 6:30 p.m. MST. The Wildcats will wrap things up with games against Arizona Western and Chandler-Gilbert on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

The Wildcats are preparing to make another run at the Women’s College World Series after appearing in the last three tournaments. After an up-and-down year last season, they made a final push through the regionals and super regionals to make their 25th appearance in the WCWS.

Arizona returns eight players from the group that made the trip to Oklahoma City. All eight were starters for the Wildcats last season. They added six freshmen and three transfers to the group.