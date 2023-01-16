Arizona softball places two on Extra Inning Softball’s Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings

The start of the 2023 college softball season is less than a month away, which means preseason accolades are coming out. The latest is Extra Inning Softball’s Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings by Justin McLeod, and two of Arizona softball’s best were honored.

Junior infielders Allie Skaggs and Carlie Scupin both landed on the list. Skaggs sits at No. 15 and Scupin came in at No. 44

Skaggs has roamed second base for most of her first two seasons at Arizona, including starting all 61 games in 2022. Her 24 home runs last season led the Wildcats and tied for the Pac-12 lead with Washington’s Baylee Klingler, helping land her on the NFCA All-American second team. She was also named NFCA All-West Region first team.

Scupin has started at first base in 115 games since she stepped on campus two years ago. Last season, she started all 61 games. She led the Wildcats with 66 hits and 14 doubles while also hitting 19 home runs in 2022.

Arizona will start play on Feb. 9 against Long Beach State in the Candrea Classic. After their opening tournament, the Wildcats travel to the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Florida before playing three games against Arkansas and two against Drake at the Razorback Invitational.

Pac-12 play starts on Mar. 10 at Arizona State.