Arizona’s Carlie Scupin named to USA Softball‘s 2023 Collegiate Player of the Year watch list

Arizona softball has landed on every Top 25 list released so far this preseason. One of the players expected to make the Wildcats one of the best 25 teams in the country is among USA Softball’s top 50. Carlie Scupin was named to the organization’s Collegiate Player of the Year watch list on Wednesday morning.





Check out the for the 2023 #USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year ↓



Click here https://t.co/O8avPLezaG pic.twitter.com/O0jCErwyQe — USA Softball (@USASoftball) January 25, 2023

Scupin has been Arizona’s starter at first base in every game over her two seasons with the Wildcats. The Tucson High product led the Wildcats in hits (66) and doubles (14) last season. In two years, she has hit 28 home runs, one triple, and 21 doubles. She has a career batting average of .396 to go with a .424 on-base percentage, a .700 slugging percentage, and a 1.124 on-base plus slugging percentage.

She was on the NFCA’s second team in the West Region last season.

The watch list will be pared down to 25 on April 19. The players on that list do not have to be on the preseason watch list, but the eventual winner will come from that group of 25. On May 3, the list will be whittled down to 10 before being cut to three finalists on May 17. The winner will be announced prior to the Women’s College World Series, which begins on Thursday, June 1.

The Wildcats will begin play against Long Beach State on Feb. 9.