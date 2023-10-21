Arizona softball secures two more commitments for class of 2025

It’s been a busy month for Arizona softball recruiting. Since the middle of September, the Wildcats have welcomed four into the fold after the commitments of Kezia Lucas 11 days ago and Sinalei Talataina this weekend.

Lucas and Talataina popped up on the radar at the same time as catcher/infielder Addyson Sheppard and right-handed pitcher Rylie Holder, both of whom come from the Houston area. Three of the four either posted about visits or commitments over the weekend of Sept. 16. Only Lucas kept a low profile until she was ready to commit, although a picture of her on Talataina’s social media revealed that she was in the mix for the Wildcats.

Lucas is a utility player out of Kamehameha Kapalama High School in Honolulu and the LK Black Hawai’i travel team. She primarily plays catcher and third base like Sheppard. She announced her commitment on Instagram on Oct. 10.

Last season, Lucas hit .453 for Kamehameha. She had 24 hits, including 10 home runs, and knocked in 34 RBI. She also had seven doubles, meaning half of her hits went for extra bases. In addition to her hits, she walked seven times.

Lucas helped Kamehameha to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu playoff tournament title last April. She hit a double and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to take the 2-1 win over ‘Iolani.

Lucas has highlights posted to her new Sports Recruits profile. She writes that she wants to study pharmacy. The multi-sport athlete has also played on the Kamehameha varsity basketball team.

Talataina is the only one of Arizona’s current 2025 commits from California. She took her time deciding where she would go after visiting the Wildcats. After coming to Tucson, she also visited Arizona State, Mississippi State, and UCLA before announcing her commitment to Caitlin Lowe’s program on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Talataina plays high school ball for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego. She has played travel ball for Athletics Mercado Hovermale 16U Premier.

The infielder, who plays both first and third, is ranked sixteenth in the class of 2025 by Extra Inning Softball. Last season at Cathedral Catholic, she hit .404 with seven doubles and three home runs. She had 26 RBI and drew 16 walks.

In addition to the four recent commitments in the 2025 class, Arizona also secured the commitment of 2024 infielder Anyssa Wild from Salpointe Catholic in September.