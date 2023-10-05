Former Arizona catcher Izzy Pacho joins Tanque Verde High School softball as assistant coach

It was no secret. In her final season with Arizona softball, catcher Izzy Pacho let everyone know that coaching was her dream. She is going to fulfill that dream as an assistant coach at Tanque Verde High School.

Welcome assistant coach Izzy Pacho! pic.twitter.com/TPDmrcCHN9 — Tanque Verde HS (@TanqVerdeHS) October 5, 2023

Pacho holds a degree in elementary education from the University of Arizona and spent last year taking graduate classes as she completed her eligibility with the Wildcats. She was already preparing for life as a coach, holding camps and clinics for young players along with current Wildcats Allie Skaggs and Carlie Scupin.

At Tanque Verde, her players will have a role model who developed her talents locally before winning a starting role in her final two seasons in the Wildcat program. Pacho’s journey started on the south side of Tucson where she played in Sunnyside Little League. When it was time for high school, her family moved to the northwest side so she could be closer to her travel ball team in Oro Valley.

“It was definitely a big transition and like kind of a culture shock,” Pacho said earlier this year. “I grew up off of 12th and Valencia, went to Sunnyside elementary schools and middle school. Was planning on going to either San Miguel High School or Desert View. And then my club team was based out of Oro Valley, so moved out there. It was just a family decision, just make our lives a little bit easier being closer to my Suncat team and instead of driving so much.”

Pacho has made the most of those family decisions. In her five years at Arizona, she went from being a pinch hitter and designated player to a starter at both third base and catcher. She was a team leader whether she was on the field or not. After failing to qualify for almost a decade, the program went to the Women’s College World Series in three of her five seasons.

Pacho ended her career at Arizona having played in 155 games with 116 starts. She had a slash of .304/.392/.497. She hit 20 doubles, one triple, and 16 home runs over her career, accounting for one-third of her total hits.

Tanque Verde High, which is located on the northeast side of Tucson in the Sabino Canyon area, went 16-10 overall and 6-2 in 3A South. The Hawks finished third in their section. In the playoffs, they defeated Window Rock and Bourgade Catholic before falling to Sabino.