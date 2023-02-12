Aissa Silva gets first start for Arizona softball in another run-rule victory at the Candrea Classic

Aissa Silva should be pitching in high school this year. Instead, she was making her first college start against North Carolina State on Sunday. Overall, it was successful as Arizona softball improved to 5-0 on the season with a 15-1 win in five innings at the Candrea Classic.

It was a little rough for the freshman at the beginning, though. She got the first two outs then gave up a home run in the top of the first. It was the only run she surrendered in her two innings of work. She gave up one run on two hits and struck out two.

Ali Blanchard came in to relieve Silva, making her second appearance of the season. Blanchard pitched the final three innings to get the win and improve to 2-0 in the young season. She gave up one hit and one walk while striking out five of the 11 batters she faced.

The Wildcats did not hit any home runs in their three games on Friday and Saturday but returned to the long ball on Sunday. Carlie Scupin got her second of the season when she hit one out to left center in the bottom of the fourth inning with two on base. They were three of Scupin’s game-high five RBIs.

Scupin was one of five Wildcats to have a multi-hit game. Izzy Pacho led the group with a 3-for-4 outing. The catcher had three RBIs and scored a run. Scupin, Allie Skaggs, Blaise Biringer, and Jasmine Perezchica each had two hits.

The Wildcats now prepare to head to Florida to face the stacked field at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational.