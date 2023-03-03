Aissa Silva throws 1-hitter to help Arizona softball open Hillenbrand Invitational with 2 wins

There was a lot of hitting going on for Arizona softball in its two run-rule victories on Friday. But the story was freshman pitcher Aissa Silva, who got her first career win with a one-hit, five-strikeout effort in five innings.

The Wildcats defeated Weber State 8-0 in six innings behind Devyn Netz. They followed it up with a 14-0 victory in five innings against Texas A&M-Commerce behind Silva.

After spending two weeks on the road facing some tough pitchers, it was not surprising that Arizona softball had seen its strike numbers rise. Still, it was a concern that a hitter like Allie Skaggs, who had a 13.7 percent strikeout rate last season, had jumped to a 22.8 percent rate in the early going this season.

“Today we’re having a practice working on offense and tracking,” Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe said on Tuesday.

She wasn’t worried about Skaggs, anyway. After all, Lowe pointed out that her All-American was hitting over .300 despite “not feeling good.” As it turned out, there wasn’t a lot to worry about.

Skaggs followed up her grand slam against Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday with a 1-for-1 day against Weber State and a two-homer day against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Arizona started the day with the victory over Weber State. Netz pitched six innings of four-hit ball. She gave up one walk while striking out eight. Fifty-seven of her 80 pitches were strikes.

After missing the entire road trip with a concussion, centerfielder Jasmine Perezchica was finally able to return to the field. On Tuesday, Lowe said that her leadoff hitter was undergoing impact testing. She didn’t return to play against CSUB on Wednesday, but it was finally her time on Friday.

Perezchica went 3 for 4 in her return. She had two RBI and scored a run against Weber State.

It was quite a game for both of the batters at the top of the order. Blaise Biringer, who had taken over leadoff while Perezchica was injured, continued her hot hitting. She went 2 for 4, joining Perezchica as the only two Wildcats with a multi-hit game.

Arizona batters were seeing the ball well. They got 10 hits and drew eight walks. Skaggs, Olivia DiNardo, and Izzy Pacho each drew two of those walks. Meanwhile, the team struck out just three times in six innings against Weber State.

The Wildcats hit two out of the park. Carlie Scupin reclaimed the team lead from Netz with her sixth home run of the season. Outfielder Dakota Kennedy got the first of her career.

In the second game, the Wildcats made short work of TAMUC with an offensive explosion, but the story continued to be about Silva, who is not looking like the early enrollee she is. The lefty struck out five without walking a batter in her one-hitter. Of her 70 pitches, 44 went for strikes.

Skaggs had two home runs in the nightcap, going 3 for 4 at the plate and knocking in seven runs. She ended the doubleheader 4 for 5 with a double, two homers, two walks, four runs scored, and seven RBIs. She did not strike out all night. She now has three home runs on the season after hitting 24 last year.

Arizona’s 14 runs against TAMUC came on 16 hits and four walks.

The Wildcats return to the field on Saturday, Mar. 4. They face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 3 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium.