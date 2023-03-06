Arizona softball’s Olivia DiNardo named Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Week

Going 10 for 10 at the plate is pretty good. That’s what Arizona softball designated player Olivia DiNardo did in her final 10 at-bats at the Hillenbrand Invitational. It earned her this week’s Pac-12 Player of the Week and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

Overall, DiNardo had 12 hits in 14 at-bats and hit .857 during the weekend tournament. The freshman’s hits included five doubles and accounted for 17 total bases. She also walked five times and knocked in seven RBIs while scoring seven runs.





Doubles from Scup & Liv put us up 7-0! pic.twitter.com/IvQUkeQLLD — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 5, 2023

Texas A&M-Commerce was especially kind to DiNardo. She went 7 for 7 over two games against the Lions. In the first game against TAMUC, she was 4 for 4 with two doubles.

DiNardo followed pitcher Devyn Netz as Arizona’s second straight player of the week this season. Netz took the award last week after a strong showing in the circle and at the plate at the Razorback Invitational.

In addition to sharing DP duties with Netz, DiNardo has also played catcher this season. She backs up fifth-year senior Izzy Pacho. DiNardo was the second-ranked catcher in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 7 overall player according to Extra Inning Softball.

She is the second Pac-12 freshman to win both player of the week and freshman of the week in the same week this season. She joined Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady.

Arizona returns to the field against Arizona State in Tempe on Friday. Pac-12 play starts a week earlier this season due to the addition of the Pac-12 conference tournament.