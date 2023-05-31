Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs honored with Rawlings Gold Glove

Two days and two honors. It’s become expected for Arizona softball’s second baseman Allie Skaggs.

On Wednesday, the NFCA announced that Skaggs was the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove winner at second base. The inaugural edition of the collegiate award was handed out last year, so Skaggs became the first Arizona player to win at the collegiate level. Former Wildcat catcher Chelsea Goodacre won in 2017 as a professional player for the USSSA Pride.





Congratulations to @allieskaggs9 for earning the Gold Glove at second base following a historic season! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/9mc15xhyqX — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 31, 2023

Skaggs made no errors in 168 chances this season, the best fielding percentage for any second baseman in Arizona history. She led the team with 77 assists.

In addition to the defensive effort that made her the 2023 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Skaggs also led the league in RBIs (64) and walks (38) during the regular season. She led the team with 14 home runs and hit .333.

That all-around performance had her on D1 Softball’s Second Team All-America list that was released on Tuesday.

Congrats to @allieskaggs9 on being named second team All-American by D1 Softball! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/liQCbNzEWI — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 30, 2023

Skaggs joined Stanford catcher Aly Kaneshiro and Washington right fielder Madison Huskey as Gold Glove honorees from the Pac-12. The group of three award winners was the largest for any league.