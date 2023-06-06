Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs named CSC Academic All-American

Second baseman Allie Skaggs made her mark both on and off the field this season. The junior has racked up the postseason awards since the Wildcats ended their season on May 11. The Arizona softball leader has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Pac-12, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, NFCA All-West, and a Rawlings Gold Glove winner. The latest honor comes from the College Sports Communicators who named Skaggs a First Team Academic All-American on Tuesday.

Congrats to @allieskaggs9 on being named a first team Academic All-American! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/MEN4uW2Vgu — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) June 6, 2023

Skaggs had a perfect fielding percentage this season, committing no errors in 168 chances. She became the first Arizona second baseman to complete a season without an error. On offense, she led the Pac-12 in RBIs (64) and walks (38). She led the Wildcats with 14 home runs, placing fifth in the league.

Skaggs was also a high achiever in the classroom. The journalism major carries a 3.96 GPA and interned with Arizona Athletics last fall.

She is slated to return as one of at least five seniors next season for a program that has been lacking in experience for the past two seasons.