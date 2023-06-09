Incoming Arizona freshmen Ryan Maddox and Brooke Mannon named 2022-23 softball Gatorade Players of the Year

They live over 2,300 miles apart, but Brooke Mannon and Ryan Maddox have something in common besides being incoming freshmen pitchers at Arizona. The pair of hurlers were named 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year for their home states on Friday. Maddox took the award for the state of California while Mannon was Ohio’s honoree.

Maddox is a 5-foot-3 lefthander from Fresno who spent her high school career at Clovis North. In her senior season, she had an ERA of 0.64 in 152 innings. She went 21-1, striking out 281 and allowing 65 hits and 22 walks. At the plate, she hit .420 and scored 28 runs while leading her team to the Central Section, Division I Tournament quarterfinals.

Maddox is ranked No. 3 overall in the class of 2023 by MaxPreps.com. Extra Inning Softball has her tied at No. 6, which would be tied for 11th in a more traditional ranking system. EIS ranks her as the No. 5 player in the class among those whose primary position is pitcher.

Off the field, Maddox has been a member of the Clovis North Athletic Leadership Council for four years and volunteers at a local homeless shelter. She carries a 3.96 GPA.

Current Arizona pitcher Sydney Somerndike won the award for the state of California two years ago.

Mannon is a righthander who also plays centerfield. In the circle, she had an ERA of 0.30 in 116.2 IP while building a record of 19-1. She struck out 259 batters while allowing 28 hits and 13 walks. In the batter’s box, she hit .569 and scored 35 runs. She helped her team reach the Division III regional semifinals

Mannon is tied for No. 17 overall in the EIS rankings for the class of 2023, which would tie for No. 55 in a traditional ranking system. She is tied for eighth among pitchers who also play another position. That would be tied for ninth in a traditional ranking system.

The 5-foot-11 Mannon also plays basketball for the West Jefferson Roughriders. Off the playing surface, she is the vice president of her school’s student council and National Honor Society chapter. She also volunteers as a tutor and youth softball coach while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Gatorade Players of the Year receive the award based on on-field success, academic achievement, and community involvement. The 51 winners from each state and the District of Columbia become finalists for the National Gatorade Player of the Year award.