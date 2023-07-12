Arizona softball transfers: Where are they now?

Arizona softball was a young team last season with five freshmen taking on big roles and no seniors who had been in Wildcat uniforms for more than one season. While other teams had a number of “super seniors” playing their extra years, Arizona’s only fifth-year player was Izzy Pacho. All of the traditional seniors were transfers who arrived in Tucson for the 2022-23 school year.

The program was also almost completely devoid of sophomores with only outfielder Paige Dimler on the roster. That sets it up to be in a bind for senior leadership again in two years when that class will reach its fourth year in college.

What caused the imbalance? A rash of transfers at the end of the Mike Candrea years and the beginning of Caitlin Lowe’s tenure. Most were related to playing time, the large group of seven super seniors that returned for the 2021 season, or a desire to play closer to home.

After the 2020 season was abruptly halted due to the pandemic, Candrea was one of the coaches who lobbied the NCAA to allow the spring athletes to return the following season. Arizona had a group of seven that was supposed to leave. With such a large contingent expected to graduate, Candrea and his staff had commitments from eight incoming freshmen. Something had to give, and that meant some players either saw the writing on the wall themselves or were told they might not play much going forward.

Between the end of the shortened 2020 season and the beginning of the 2021 season, seven players transferred out or quit playing softball. They included juniors Ivy Davis (UT), Jenna Keane (OF), and Carli Campbell (OF), and sophomores Vanessa Foreman (LHP), and Marissa Schuld (RHP/OF). Sophomore Riley Kuderca (OF) and freshman Alayna Hicks (IF) also left the team, but both remained at the UA as students.

The next year saw the handoff of the program from Candrea to Lowe. Between the end of the 2021 season and the beginning of the 2022 season, the Wildcats lost just one player to transfer. After going through fall ball at Arizona in late 2021, sophomore Isabella Dayton transferred home to Texas. Aris Carroll (3B) also decided to stop playing softball in favor of just being a student.

Seven more left the next year. Freshmen Allie Enright (OF), Madi Elish (RHP), and Amber Toven (IF) were all gone. True sophomores Jessie Fontes (RHP) and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos (UT) left. The biggest surprises were redshirt sophomores Sharlize Palacios (C) and Janelle Meono (OF) going into the portal on the final day when they could enter and still be eligible to play the following season.

The Wildcats have so far been spared the pain this year. When the latest portal window for undergraduates closed on June 30, only Ali Ashner (OF) had put her name in. Ashner graduated from Arizona and was considering not playing at all next year but had a change of heart. Sophia Carroll (SS) followed her sister’s path and left the softball team before the season was over. There is another portal window for undergraduates from Dec. 1-15, but the remaining players seem resolute in their desire to stay together as of now.

With Ashner on her way to another school, it might be edifying to see how others who left during the transition from Candrea to Lowe have fared. Would the players who transferred out have helped Arizona this past season? While Davis, Campbell, and Kean completed their college eligibility in 2022, the rest could have played for the Wildcats last year. A look at how they have done at their new schools might provide a clue.