Former Arizona softball outfielder Ali Ashner transfers to Utah State

Ali Ashner got her start as a Wildcat. She also got her degree from Arizona. She will finish her softball career as a graduate transfer at Utah State.

“We are thrilled that Ali Ashner has signed to become an Aggie,” USU head coach Todd Judge said in the program’s press release. “Ali has been a national player of the year and a national champion at the junior college level, and she has also played at the highest level in the Pac-12. Ali brings maturity, leadership and great character to our team. Her ability to hit to all fields for average and power is something she has always displayed.”

Ashner walked onto the Arizona team as a freshman in 2019. A combination of an injury and the advice of former head coach Mike Candrea led her to leave the Wildcats and play at the junior college level where she could start. It was a good decision. She was the Division II national player of the year and a two-time national champion at Phoenix College.

Ashner returned to Tucson as a junior last season. She made 19 appearances with six starts. She hit for .269 AVG/.345 OBP/.269 SLG/.614 OPS. She had seven hits, all singles, and knocked in three runs in 26 at-bats. She also walked three times and scored two runs.

She took part in the senior day ceremony. Just before senior day, she spoke to the press and implied that she would be ending her softball career. She had a change of heart and entered her name into the transfer portal on May 22.

Ashner was the only member of last year’s team to enter the portal during the May-to-June window. The portal is now closed for undergraduates until Dec. 1 when it will open for two weeks.

The Wildcats have yet to add anyone from the portal. They were reportedly pursuing former Oklahoma catcher Jocelyn Erickson, but she committed to Florida on Thursday.