Arizona softball releases fall 2023 schedule

Arizona softball may not have had the season it wanted in 2023, but that just means it’s time to get ready for 2024. That preparation starts with the fall schedule which will feature games against seven community college teams from around the state of Arizona.

The Wildcats will play a total of seven games from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. Each Friday night during that period will feature at least one game with doubleheaders on Oct. 13 and Nov. 3. Arizona will host Central Arizona, Phoenix, Eastern Arizona, Pima, South Mountain, Arizona Western, and Chandler-Gilbert.

The Wildcats lost very few players after last season. Izzy Pacho completed her eligibility, Breezy Hardy also finished up her career, and Ali Ashner transferred. Arizona welcomes in one transfer and five freshmen.

Key among the returners is Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Allie Skaggs. She will be joined by Carlie Scupin, Blaise Biringer, Dakota Kennedy, and Olivia DiNardo, all of whom were all-region honorees. The Wildcats also return Devyn Netz, their leader in innings pitched, ERA, WHIP, and wins. Netz was second on the team with 13 home runs as well as pitching more than three times as many innings as any other pitcher on the team and playing first base.

Arizona will release information about tickets and parking at a later date.