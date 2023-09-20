Arizona softball welcomes 2024 commit Anyssa Wild from Salpointe

Arizona just welcomed two new 2025 commits from parts of the country where the Wildcats don’t usually find recruits. That doesn’t mean they’re done with the 2024 class, though. They didn’t have to go far to find the latest addition, either.

Anyssa Wild of Salpointe announced her commitment to the Wildcats on social media last night.

The corner infielder has already made a huge impact on Tucson softball. Wild has been a stalwart for the Lancers since her freshman year, playing primarily first base but also spending some time at third.

The team won its third straight state title in 2021 with Wild as an offensive force. They have since won two more, pushing the streak to five straight seasons as Arizona state champions. Wild has one more season to try to make it a perfect high school career with four state titles.

In her debut season, Wild hit .635 in 24 appearances. She had a .651 on-base percentage and an .851 slugging percentage. She led the team with 32 RBIs despite getting only 74 at-bats.

Wild hasn’t produced a slash quite as high in the ensuing two years, but she has seen considerably more time in the batter’s box. As a sophomore, she had a slash of .452/.504/.730 with a career-high 104 at-bats. She upped her home runs from two as a freshman to six in her second campaign and added seven doubles and two triples. She also had 41 RBIs while scoring a career high 37 runs.

Last season, Wild hit .485/.523/.835 in 97 at-bats. She had a career high with eight home runs, adding six doubles and two triples. She knocked in 42 runs and scored 33.

In remarkable symmetry, Wild has exactly 47 hits in each of her three seasons to date.

Wild has played travel ball for the Oro Valley Suncats, which produced current Wildcats Carlie Scupin and Logan Cole, and the Arizona Storm. The Storm’s website and Facebook account indicate that she committed to Brigham Young last year.

Wild becomes Arizona’s third recruit of the past three days, but the previous two will not sign until November of 2024. Wild is due to sign in less than two months and enter Arizona as a freshman next August.

Arizona made a late addition to last year’s class, as well. Lowe added local outfielder Zaedi Tagalog out of Canyon del Oro just before signing day.