Three Arizona softball returners make D1 Softball’s Top 100

With the Arizona Wildcats exactly three weeks from softball season’s first pitch, it’s time for preseason watch and “best of” lists to start appearing. Three returners made D1 Softball’s Preseason D100 Player Rankings list released today. Second baseman and reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Allie Skaggs, first baseman Carlie Scupin, and pitcher/first baseman Devyn Netz were all included.

Skaggs comes in as D1 Softball’s 18th-best player in college softball. She has been Arizona’s starting second baseman and one of its most reliable hitters for the past two seasons. She already has All-American and All-Pac-12 honors to her name.

Two seasons ago, Skaggs finished tied for the Pac-12 home run title. Last year, she not only was voted the league’s best defender and a Rawlings Gold Glove winner after a season with a perfect fielding percentage, but she also led the team with 14 home runs. That was fifth in the Pac-12. Her 64 RBI led the conference.

Scupin is ranked No. 37 by the publication. She started strong last year before suffering a broken arm on Mar. 15 after being hit by a pitch. She came back on Apr.28 and settled in to have a good year, all things considered. She finished with 10 home runs and a team-leading .745 slugging percentage. Her 10 home runs and 37 RBI were third on the team.

Netz comes in at No. 94 on the list. She was the heart of Arizona’s team last season, playing in 50 of the Wildcats’ 54 games as either the No. 1 pitcher, first baseman, or designated player. Netz not only pitched 171.1 innings with a career-high 135 strikeouts, but she finished second on the team and sixth in the Pac-12 with 13 home runs.

The Wildcats will return to the field in a doubleheader against Utah Tech and Northern Colorado on Feb. 8.