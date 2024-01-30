Four Arizona Wildcats receive notice ahead of 2024 softball season

Softball season starts for the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, Feb. 8. With just 10 days to go, preseason honors continue to roll in for several UA players. The latest include senior infielders Allie Skaggs and Carlie Scupin, sophomore outfielder Dakota Kennedy, and freshman outfielder Regan Shockey.

On Jan. 22, Skaggs and Scupin were named to Softball America’s Top 100 players for the 2024 season. Skaggs was honored as the 15th-best player overall and the No. 2 second baseman. Scupin came in at No. 71 overall and as the seventh-best first baseman.

The publication had a separate list to honor incoming freshmen. The Wildcats have an impressive group of rookies, but SA thinks Shockey is the best of them. The outfielder was included on the Top 50 Freshmen list.





» Regan Shockey (Freshman Top 50)

» Allie Skaggs (#15 overall, #2 2B)

» Carlie Scupin (#71 overall, #7 1B) #BearDown pic.twitter.com/PypRtffFvS — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) January 22, 2024

That wasn’t the last time Softball America named Skaggs as one of the best in the game. On Monday, she was named a second-team preseason All-American by SA.

Skaggs and Scupin were also included on USA Softball’s Top 50 watch list. That list came out last week.

Allie and Carlie have been named to the USA Softball Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/7aJvkoW1bw — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) January 24, 2024

Kennedy had a tremendous freshman season last year. Softball America’s Brady Vernon thinks her sophomore year could be even better. He named her to his 20 Potential Breakout Stars for the 2024 Season. This is a group of players who have not yet garnered All-American status but could this upcoming season.

The quartet and their 16 teammates for the 50th year of Arizona softball in 2024. The Wildcats will honor the accomplishments of the program over each of those five decades during five different games this season.

1970s: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs Arkansas

1980s: Saturday, Mar. 16 vs Washington

1990s: Friday, Mar. 29 vs Stanford

2000s: Saturday, Apr. 13 vs Oregon

2010s-present: Saturday, Apr. 20 vs ASU

Arizona will start the season by hosting Utah Tech and Northern Colorado in a doubleheader on Thursday, Feb. 8 to kick off the Candrea Classic. The Wildcats play another doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 9 against Lipscomb and North Texas. They will face North Texas again on Saturday, Feb. 10, and then wrap up the Candrea Classic with a second game against Northern Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 11.