Arizona voted 6th in Pac-12 softball poll, place more players on all-conference than any other team

The Pac-12 softball coaches have spoken and their message is a little muddled. The Arizona Wildcats were selected to finish sixth in the nine-team league this year but had more players named preseason all-conference than any other squad in the league.
Five Wildcats were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team. They include sophomore catcher Olivia DiNardo, sophomore outfielder Dakota Kennedy, senior RHP/IF Devyn Netz, senior second baseman Allie Skaggs, and senior first baseman Carlie Scupin.
Keep your eyes on the Cats— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) February 1, 2024
Five Wildcats were named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 team!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/hMIJEF9xAj
The Stanford Cardinal made it all the way to the Women’s College World Series semifinals last year before falling to eventual national champion Oklahoma by the score of 4-2. The coaches think they’ll be the class of the Pac-12 this season.
That pick is reliant on a trio of sophomores. The Cardinal return of All-American pitcher NiJaree Canady and infielder River Mahler. They also add transfer Taryn Kern. The biggest loss from last season is fifth-year pitcher Alanna Vawter, who transferred to South Carolina in the offseason.
UCLA and Utah each placed four on the preseason all-conference team. The Bruins have redshirt seniors Maya Brady and Sharlize Palacios to go along with sophomores Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery.
The Utes won the inaugural Pac-12 tournament last year, and they have the experience it takes to do it again. Their preseason All-Pac-12 selections are grad students Julia Jiminez and Haley Denning, as well as seniors Mariah Lopez and Aliya Belarde.
The only other team with multiple players on the all-conference team is Washington. Senior pitcher Lindsay Lopez and sophomore pitcher Ruby Meylan both made the cut.
California’s Tatum Anzaldo and Oregon’s Hanna Delgado round out the 20-player team.
Behind the Cardinal, the coaches expect the finish to be UCLA, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, California, Arizona State, and Oregon State. Stanford received seven of the nine first-place votes. Utah and Washington each picked up one.
The season gets started for Arizona at the Candrea Classic on Thursday, Feb. 8.
