Arizona softball run-rules way through Candrea Classic

Arizona stayed perfect in the Candrea Classic after run-ruling Northern Colorado 8-0 in six innings on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Arizona (5-0) called upon senior pitcher Miranda Stoddard to take the mound. She was one of four pitchers used by UA in six innings.

Stoddard, who pitched twice this weekend already, stayed locked in for UA pitching 2.0 innings with one hit allowed in 21 pitches (14 strikes).

Ali Blanchard came in for relief in the top of the third, continuing Stoddard’s early success in the game. Blanchard threw 2.0 innings, one hit, one strikeout in 40 pitches (28 strikes).

Brooke Mannon came in for relief in the top of the fifth inning for two outs before Aissa Silva came in and finished the games for UA.

UA didn’t wait long to get on the scoreboard. Dakota Kennedy hit a lead-off home run to start the bottom of the first, 1-0.

Later on in the inning, sophomore Kaiah Altmeyer hit a double to left-center field which drove home Olivia DiNardo extending UA’s lead to 2-0.

Kennedy kept her offense going in the lead off position in the third inning, hitting her second home run of the day to right field.

“It’s a tone setter,” UA coach Caitlin Lowe said of Kennedy. “You want someone that’s confident that is going to control the zone, see pitches, really make a statement from the first step. And I mean, what better statement than really making an adjustment within her (Kennedy) first at bat.”

In the fourth inning, after Altmeyer got walked and was aggressive on the bases taking second, freshman Emily Schepp hit a two-run shot deep to left-center, 5-0.

In that same fourth inning, Regan Shockey bunted and left the softball perfectly in front of the plate and reached first but Arizona’s aggressiveness on the bags allowed Logan Cole to steal home and score. Also, Shockey reached second base, 6-0.

Arizona run-ruled all five of its games in the Candrea Classic, only giving up one run in 26 innings of play.

UA will look to stay perfect on the season back at home against Long Beach State on Thursday.